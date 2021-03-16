Emraan is excited to be a part of 'Tiger 3'

Emraan Hashmi, who has been roped in to play the villain in the third instalment of 'Tiger' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, said that he always dreamt of working with Salman.

'Tiger 3' will mark Hashmi's first collaboration with Khan and Kaif. It will also be his maiden 'Yash Raj Film' (YRF).

"I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true," said the actor.

Earlier, the 'Cheat India' star had said that he does not have any regrets about playing any kind of role in his career.

"I'm proud of whatever I have done. I do not have any regrets. What I'm today is because of certain films. I gained from that kind of cinema. There are many films, which you feel were not made for you or were not made as they should have been. But that is a learning process. How will you grow if you do not make mistakes? You have to do justice to whatever comes your way. You have to work hard and reinvent yourself."

Emraan Hashmi will be

next seen in 'Mumbai Saga' and 'Chehre'.