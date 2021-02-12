Emraan Hashmi to play a villain in 'Tiger 3'

The makers of 'Tiger 3' brought Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi on board to play the villainous role.

According to the online reports, a source shared, " 'YRF' felt that Emraan fits the role as a T. He is a fine, intense actor and that quality won him the role."

The 'Baadshaho' star is expected to join the shooting of the film next month.

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer will begin from where Shah Rukh Khan-led 'Pathan' will end. Salman will play a cameo in the 'Raees' starrer film.

Earlier spilling the beans on Tiger 3's budget, a source had revealed, "The cost of production of 'Tiger 3' is going to be in the range of Rs. 200 to 225 crores, which is the biggest for a Hindi film to date. There will also be the usual additional burden of print and publicity of approximately Rs 20 to 25 crores."