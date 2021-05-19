Emma recalls her favourite things about 'Cruella'

Emma Stone recently got candid about 'Cruella' and revealed what was her favourite thing about the movie. In a virtual interview with 'ET', the 32-year-old Hollywood actor shared that she went through almost 40 costume changes throughout the entire movie. Stone also expressed her fascination with punk rock fashion in 1970s era film.

"Costume designer Jenny Beavan just had the time of her life. She kept saying this is how she dressed in the 1970s and this is what she knew. It was the way that she built the world as these costumes and these women were just on another level entirely. It was just incredible," said Stone.

Among her favourite pieces, Emma picked out the garbage dress.

"Popping out of the garbage pile and then that extreme train, it was so cool. I thought that was gorgeous. It was really hard to choose a favourite because they were all so brilliant and so detailed-oriented," she added.

'Cruella' released its first trailer back in February this year. The official synopsis for the film read, "Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella (Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs."

It continued, 'She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief and together they build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson."

"But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella

to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella," it added.