Emma Caulfield to reprise 'WandaVision' role in 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'

Los Angeles: Actor Emma Caulfield will return as Dottie in the upcoming 'Disney+' series "Agatha: Coven of Chaos", the "WandaVision" spin-off fronted by Kathryn Hahn.

In an interview to tabloid magazine 'Vanity Fair', Caulfield said she will reprise her role of Dottie, the neighbour to Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda that some audiences believed would be the antagonist in "WandaVision".

It was later revealed that Agnes, another neighbour played by Hahn, was the villain - the powerful witch Agatha Harkness.

Besides sharing the news of her casting, Caulfield said she has been battling multiple sclerosis in private for more than a decade. Multiple sclerosis or MS is a lifelong condition that can sometimes cause serious disability.

The actor, also known for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Once Upon a Time", said while she feared MS could affect her livelihood but decided to go public in part for her young daughter and to raise awareness.

"If I have a platform at all, I should be using it. Even if it affects my ability to get work, it's better for me to at least be vocal about this and be out there to try to help the 'MS Foundation' and other groups who are doing research," Caulfield told 'Vanity Fair'.

The actor said she had told "Agatha" head writer Jac Schaeffer, who also worked on "WandaVision", about her diagnosis, so they could help accommodate her needs during the shoot.

"Agatha" is expected to debut on 'Disney+' in late 2023.