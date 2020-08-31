Emma announces pregnancy

Hollywood star Emma Roberts is pregnant. The actor took to her 'Instagram' to share the happy news with her fans. This is Emma and boyfriend-actor Garrett Hedlund's first child.

"Me and my two favourite guys," wrote Emma along with photos, as she revealed the gender of her baby.

It is also the first time that Emma Roberts posted a click of herself and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on social media.

Roberts and Hedlund's relationship had made headlines when they were pictured together holding hands in New York City in March 2019. They were also spotted kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Garrett Hedlund, who is head over heels in love with Emma, is known for works like 'Tron: Legacy', 'Country Strong', 'Triple Frontier', 'Burden', 'Pan' and other movies.

Emma Roberts is known for her roles in works such as 'Scream Queens', 'American Horror Story' (AHS), 'We're The Millers', 'Nerve', 'Scream 4', 'Wild Child', 'Aquamarine' and many other such films and TV shows. On the work front, she will be seen next in romantic comedy 'Holidate'.