Emily recalls being sexually abused by Robin Thicke

Emily Ratajkowski recently talked about the sexual abuse she faced while appearing in Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams' music video 'Blurred Lines', after which she skyrocketed to fame.

Emily was one of three women who danced around Thicke and Williams as they performed the song, at one point stripping off her white crop top for a scene in which she and Thicke are in bed.

The previous week, Emily released an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, 'My Body', published by 'The Sunday Times' and detailed how Thicke allegedly groped her on the sets of the music video.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," she said.

After the scathing confession, the designer and model told 'People' magazine why she kept quiet on the matter till now.

"I was an unknown model and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today.

I would not be famous," she admitted.