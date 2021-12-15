Embrace the warmth of Christmas at The Imperial

This year, add sparkle to your Christmas festivities and gear up to be mesmerised at The Imperial, New Delhi once again. From making an impression with fairy tale displays to decadent feasts, there is a gamut of festive offerings in this iconic hotel, situated in the heart of the city. The Imperial will celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas with its lavish meals and brunch such as roast turkey, roasted lamb, Brussel sprouts and many more!



Event:

Christmas Eve Buffet (December 24, 2021); Christmas Brunch (December 25, 2021)

Venue:

1911 Restaurant (Christmas Eve Buffet) and 1911 Lawns (Christmas Brunch)

Timings:

Christmas Eve Buffet - 7 pm to 11 pm

Price Range:

Christmas Eve Buffet - Rs 4000 + taxes per person without alcohol and Rs 2000 + taxes per child; Christmas Brunch - Rs 4500 + taxes per person without alcohol and Rs 2300 + taxes per child