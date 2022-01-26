Elton, Chiranjeevi test COVID-19 positive

Music legend Elton John tested positive for Coronavirus, forcing him to postpone his concerts in Dallas, Texas.

The 74-year-old singer shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis in a statement posted on his 'Instagram Stories'.

"Hi, everyone. I wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you will be contacted with the new dates soon," John said.

The British veteran had been due to perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on January 25 and January 26 as part of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick' road tour.

"It is always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who is inconvenienced by this, but I want to keep myself and my team safe," he added.

John said he is 'fully vaccinated and boosted' against COVID-19 and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

"So, I'm fully expecting to be able to make Arkansas shows this weekend. As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can't wait to see you all soon!" he ended the statement.

In India, South superstar Chiranjeevi said he tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

The 66-year-old actor took to 'Twitter' and informed his fans that he is experiencing 'mild symptoms' post his COVID diagnosis.

"Dear all, despite all precautions, I have tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. I cannot wait to see you all back soon," Chiranjeevi tweeted.

On the work front, the Hyderabad-based star was gearing up for the release of his latest 'Acharya', but the movie was postponed owing to the rise in Coronavirus cases across the country.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu action drama was set to be released in cinema halls countrywide on February 4.