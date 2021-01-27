Elliot and Emma go separate ways

Los Angeles: After three years of their happy marriage, Hollywood actor Elliot Page recently filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner.

According to 'Page Six', the 33-year-old actor, who is known for her work like 'Juno', 'The Umbrella Academy', 'Inception', 'X-Men: Days of Future Past', 'Flatliners' and many others had filed for divorce in a Manhattan court.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the pair said in a joint statement.

They added, "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

Their split came over three years after they announced their surprise marriage just after New Year's in 2018.

Emma Portner was vocal in her support of Elliot when the actor came out as transgender in December.