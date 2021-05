Elli wins big at 'Stockholm City Film Festival'

Elli AvrRam recently bagged the 'Best Actress' award for her role in the short film 'With You' at the 'Stockholm City Film Festival'.

The 23-minute-film is based on the socially relevant subject of mental health awareness, sexual abuse and childhood trauma.

"I'm just so thrilled and grateful for this recognition. We all went in with our heart for this project and to see it getting this response at such prestigious film festivals is truly heart-warming. I feel so happy for all of us. I'm grateful to my director Peppe Segura and especially for the fact that a story like this is being noticed and appreciated," she said.

The actor added, "I flew down from Mumbai to Stockholm to shoot the film because I wanted to be part of such films that raise awareness about important issues. Everyone who worked on the film felt that it is important to bring in light, in the darkness, because that is what we all need to be able to find the strength and to change things. It was emotionally tough to step into my character, Lilly, but I believe that is what I also love."