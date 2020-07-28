Ellen's show subject to investigation

Ellen DeGeneres is hosting her show from her Montecito, California home and the viewers are totally fine with the work from the home version of the show. Amidst all that, a news recently got spread that few former employees, as well as one of the current one of 'The Ellen DeGeneres' show came forward with complaints of the toxic work environment. The employees spoke with 'BuzzFeed' anonymously and levelled accusations at executive producers and senior managers of the show. As per the latest reports, 'Warner Brothers' has launched an internal investigation.

According to reports in 'Variety' and 'The Hollywood Reporter', a memo was sent out to the employees of the show. The report stated that the memo was emailed to employees of Ellen's show last week. As per the report, the memo stated that 'Warner Bros.' will be interviewing every staff member. The report also stated that the company will be interviewing the current and former staff and will question them regarding their experience on the sets of the show. As per the report in 'Variety', the interviews will be conducted by 'WarnerMedia's employee relations group and an not mentioned 'third party firm.'

Meanwhile, no allegations of misconduct were made against the talk show of Ellen DeGeneres by former employees, but one staff member came forward and stated that as it is Ellen's show, she must take responsibility for the workplace environment.

The ex-employee said, "I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, 'Things are going great, everybody's happy,' and she just believes that, but it is her responsibility to go beyond that."

Talking about the report published by 'BuzzFeed' news, one current and 10 former staff members spoke anonymously about the toxic work environment and opened up on how it affected them.