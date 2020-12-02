Ellen Page comes out as transgender

Los Angeles: Ellen Page, the Oscar-nominated star of films such as 'Juno' and 'Inception' came out as a transgender.

In a statement posted on 'Twitter', the 33-year-old actor said that he changed their name to Elliot Page and expressed 'overwhelming gratitude' for those who supported him.

"I cannot begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I have been endlessly inspired by so many in the transgender community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and for ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," Page wrote.

Page, who previously came out as gay in 2014, is one of the most vocal artists from Hollywood's LGBTQ community. He is married to dancer Emma Portner since 2018.

The actor said despite being 'profoundly happy', he has a fear of invasiveness over their news as well as concern over discrimination and violence. He criticised the politicians who 'criminalise transgender health care and deny our right to exist' as well as influential public figures who use 'a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the transgender community'.

"You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the transgender community, a community in which 40 percent of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You are not being 'canceled' but you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we will not be silent in the face of your attacks," added Page.

The actor, who hails from Nova Scotia, Canada said he will continue to fight for LGBTQ rights.