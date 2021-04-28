Elizabeth to lend voice in 'The Flintstones' reboot

Los Angeles: Classic '90s sitcom 'The Flintstones' is getting a reboot with actor-director Elizabeth Banks set to executive-produce and lend her voice in the show.

'Fox' network announced that it was developing a reboot of the sitcom, which will be titled 'The Bedrock' and pick up the story 20 years later, reported 'Entertainment Weekly'.

The original series focused on the exploits of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, their daughter Pebbles, their pet Dino and their neighbors Barney and Betty Rubble, along with son Bamm-Bamm. The series ran for six seasons.

In the reboot, Fred is about to retire and his now-twenty-something daughter Pebbles (voiced by Banks) is about to begin her career.

The logline read, "As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club."

"Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock," said 'Fox Entertainment' President Michael Thorn.

He added, "Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today's audience is a challenge. We here at 'Fox' are very much looking forward to taking on with 'Warner Bros', Elizabeth and Lindsay. There is no pressure whatsoever."

The script will be written by Lindsay Kerns, who will also serve as an executive producer.