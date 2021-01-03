Elizabeth Debicki: Working with Chris Nolan pushed me as an actor

New Delhi: Hollywood actress Elizabeth Debicki says working with filmmaker Christopher Nolan in Tenet was a remarkable experience, which pushed her as an actor.

"My experience of working with Chris was really remarkable. I found him to be a very unique director, the way he works, it's incredibly specific. It's incredibly fastpaced. There's something about working with Chris," Debicki told IANS.

"I think it's very surreal when you actually step onto the side of somebody who you have admired for so long. There is this kind of masterful quality to the way he works and the way he directs. It allows you to kind of cross threshold with yourself as an actor and an artist. I think it really pushed me as an actor. And I have never really experienced anything like working with him," she added.

"It is a really interesting thing for your brain to experience as an actor to this… the reality within the unreality of it, and how can I make it with him at the helm of that," she said.

Nolan's latest release Tenet is a spy thriller that takes one on a thrilling time-bending mission with two secret agents, essayed by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington. In the film, Dimple Kapadia is seen as Priya, who is crucial to the narrative. Her character emerges as a deadly person, with shades of grey.

The Warner Bros. Pictures film also stars Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. It has been shot across seven countries -- India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway. The film was released in India on December 4.