Ekta announces series on former PM Indira Gandhi

Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor's 'ALTBalaji' is all set to make a web series on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. From the announcement shared by Ekta, the series will follow the events of the Emergency period that began in 1975 and ended in 1977.

"It is time for 'Verdict 2 - The People v/s Indira Gandhi'. She was a woman of worth admiration and critique. Our most ambitious story to tell is based on these in-depth stellar books," said Kapoor. She shared the cover images of two books along with the caption 'The Case that Shook India and Emergency Retold'.

This show is the next chapter of 'The Verdict' series for the streaming platform. The first chapter of the show streamed in 2019 and followed the Nanavati case. The show was titled 'The Verdict – State vs Nanavati' and it starred Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Elli AvrRam, Angad Bedi and Kubbra Sait and others.