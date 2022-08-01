'Ek Villain Returns' collects Rs 24 crore in the first weekend
Mumbai: "Ek Villain Returns" has collected Rs 24 crore in box office collections in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the action thriller released on July 29. It stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.
In a media statement T-Series said, "The audience has spoken, there's no stopping the love for #EkVillainReturns at the box office, with a massive Rs 23.54 cr. Total weekend number."
"Ek Villain Returns" raised Rs 7.05 crore at the ticket window on the day of its release, followed by Rs 7.47 crore on day two. According to the makers, it earned Rs 9.02 crore on day three, taking its box office total to Rs 23.54 crore.
The film is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Suri.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Special episode' of 'Run BTS' to premiere on August 161 Aug 2022 3:15 PM GMT
'Ek Villain Returns' collects Rs 24 crore in the first weekend1 Aug 2022 3:13 PM GMT
Mumtaz says she misses acting, will do a project if makers offer...1 Aug 2022 3:12 PM GMT
Korean star Lee Jong-suk on 'Big Mouth': Hope fans find it worth the...1 Aug 2022 3:11 PM GMT
In high spirits1 Aug 2022 2:29 PM GMT