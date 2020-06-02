Eisha Chopra: It's funny acting in a horror show

Mumbai: Actress Eisha Chopra, who played the female protagonist in the horror-comedy web series "Official Bhootiyagiri", says that she is scared of ghosts but acting in a horror show was fun.



Asked if she has ever had a spooky experience in life, Eisha told IANS: "I have always been scared of ghosts. I am one of those who cannot watch a horror film. That is why it was so interesting for me to do a horror series, given the fact that in real life I am super scared of ghosts."

She added: "My mama (maternal uncle) used to tell me horror stories at the night when I was a child. He would tell me that ghosts come at night and enter our bodies through our heart, especially when we sleep in the night. As a child, I was so scared that for many years I never slept on my back!"

"Official Bhootiyagiri" features Sumeet Vyas, Vishwajoy Mukherjee, Pranay Manchanda among others.

The story of the show revolves around a haunted resort where guests check in to get a thrilling spooky experience.

The actress mentioned that shooting a horror film or show is actually funny.

"You really need to act up because there is no ghost around. You are not alone on set but in the presence of 50 other technicians. So, it is actually funny to look and behave as if I am in an empty spooky space where unnatural things are happening," said Eisha.

"Official Bhootiyagiri" streams on MX Player.