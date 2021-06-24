Eelam Tamil diaspora protests against 'TFM 2'

Stepping up their campaign against Amazon Prime Video's web series 'The Family Man 2', members of the Eelam Tamil diaspora urged the Tamil film industry to stop showing the victims of genocide in a bad light.

The controversial hit series had recently come under fire from Tamil organisations for the 'negative' portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils.

The 'Australian Tamil Congress' (ATC), 'British Tamils Forum' (BTF), 'Irish Tamils Forum' (ITF), 'La Maison du Tamil Eelam' (MTE) and many other associations collectively penned a letter to the 'Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association', 'Tamil Film Producers Council' and the 'South Indian Artistes' Association' in this respect.

"We, as victims of the biggest genocide in this century, note with concern the falsification of the just struggle of Eelam Tamils against the state oppression in the above web series and strongly condemn it," stated a media release issued by the organisations.

The organisations expressed their anguish over Tamil actors and scriptwriters being roped in for the said web series. They also debunked the makers' claims that the web series is a work of fiction, alleging that it is a deliberate attempt to malign Sri Lankan Tamils.

"Although the directors/producers of 'The Family Man 2' have stated that the series is a fictional product, the usage of words such as 'Eelam Tamils', 'Point Pedro', 'Eelam' and 'North Sri Lanka' as well as similarity of scenes to the last stages of the genocidal war in Sri Lanka and violent streaks exhibited by the characters demonstrate the fabricated agenda to illustrate the Eelam Tamils as people prone to mindless violence," read the statement.