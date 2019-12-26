Ed Sheeran taking a hiatus from music, social media
London: British singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he is taking a break from music and social media.
The "Perfect" singer released a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that the hiatus will enable him to "go out and see some more of the world".
"Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world.
"I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. (I'll) be off all social media until it's time to come back," Sheeran wrote.
2019 turned out to be quite successful for Sheeran after he registered his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with his LP 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'. He also wrapped up his globetrotting Divide tour that started in 2017.
The 28-year-old singer also addressed his loved ones and fans for "always being amazing".
"To my family and friends, see you when I see you and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about. Lots of love x," Sheeran concluded his statement.
The singer's social media-specific hiatus comes almost four years after he took his first social media break in 2015.
At the time, Sheeran had said he had a great time sharing his life online for the previous five years but lamented that he found himself "seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes".
(Image from indiatoday.in)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Raveena Tandon among three booked by Amritsar police for...26 Dec 2019 1:45 PM GMT
No link between NPR and NRC, Oppn claims 'baseless', says...26 Dec 2019 1:15 PM GMT
President Kovind visits Vivekananda rock memorial in TN26 Dec 2019 12:30 PM GMT
Playing aerial shots is not crime: Rohit26 Dec 2019 12:20 PM GMT
ONGC gets green nod for Rs 3,500 cr project in Assam26 Dec 2019 12:04 PM GMT