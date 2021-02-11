'Each person has their own story'

Pop icon Britney Spears's documentary had recently got surrounded by some interesting rumours, which she herself addressed. Taking to her 'Twitter' handle, the 39-year-old singer shared her take on the 'New York Times' documentary - 'Framing Britney Spears' - which explored her experience in the industry and her conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears.

"I cannot believe this performance of 'Toxic' is from three years ago," she wrote along with a video of her performance.

She added, "I will always love being on stage, but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person. I love simply enjoying the basics of everyday life! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories. We all have so many different bright beautiful lives. Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life, it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

Britney's post came a day after her boyfriend Sam Asghari defended the singer on 'Instagram' and wrote that he had 'zero respect' for Jamie Spears 'trying to control

our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way', in reference to his relationship with the superstar singer.