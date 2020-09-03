Dwayne, family recover from COVID-19

Hollywood action superstar Dwayne Johnson revealed that he, along with his wife and their two children, had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago and have recovered now. He took to 'Instagram' and posted a long video, giving health updates and urging people to take necessary safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on my end for the past few weeks. So the update is this: me, my wife Lauren and my two baby girls tested positive for COVID-19. I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family and for me, personally as well. And I have gone through some doozies in the past. Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he said in the video.

The 'Baywatch' star added that he was relieved because he and his family recovered from the disease.

He happily expressed, "I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it was not. It was my entire family and this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it and we are on the other side. We are no longer contagious and we are, thank god, we are healthy."

Not only this, but he also shared the dos and don'ts of the virus.

"The other thing is that you must wear your mask. We have been in quarantine for months and now we wear our masks every day. This baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda, politicising it. It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact and it is the right thing to do. Also, it is the responsible thing to do. Not only

for yourself and your family but also for your fellow human beings," he urged in the end of the video.