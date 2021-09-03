'During work, you can't think about pleasing audience'

New Delhi: It is the beginning of the end for the popular crime drama 'Money Heist' and actor Ursula Corbero, who plays the role of Tokyo in the series, said the team is still surprised by the fan following the show has garnered in its four-year run.

Titled 'La Casa De Papel' (The House of Paper) in Spanish, it was initially intended as a limited series from the local network 'Antena 3' to be told in two parts.

"There is something about this craziness about 'Money Heist' which came unexpectedly to all of us," said Corbero.

In late 2017, 'Netflix' acquired global streaming rights to the Alex Pina-created series and re-cut the series into 22 shorter episodes and released them worldwide.

'Money Heist' follows two heists pulled off by a ragtag group of thieves dressed in red jumpsuits and a Salvador Dali mask led by Alvaro Morte's Professor, one on the Royal Mint of Spain and one on the Bank of Spain.

The first part was released on December 20, 2017, followed by the second part on April 6, 2018.

It soon gained a huge global audience and became one of the most-watched non-English series ever on the streamer. 'Bella Ciao', the Italian anti-fascist folk song which plays multiple times throughout the series became popular across the world after featuring on 'Money Heist'.

Such has been the fan frenzy around the show that Corbero recalled being stopped in the middle of a street to explain why the character of Nairobi, played by Alba Flores, was killed off in season four.

While the commitment of viewers towards 'Money Heist' is something the team respects, Corbero said they have stayed true to the essence of the show that made it a pop culture phenomenon.

"It is fantastic to see that everyone around the world roots strongly for all characters. And when you are working, you cannot think about pleasing the audience but you need to stay faithful to what the audience originally fell in love with," she admitted.

The actor added, "For example, people would stop me on the streets and ask me, 'Why did Nairobi die?' We feel so heartbroken but this is something that had to happen," the 32-year-old actor, who also serves as the narrator of the series, said.

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon (Itziar Ituno), but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own.



