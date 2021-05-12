Dua, Taylor win big at 'Brit Awards 2021'

One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted 'Brit Awards' was held recently and it was a delight to see who was who of the music industry turn up looking their best. Held at London's 'O2 Arena', the awards ceremony hosted an in-person audience and popular comedian Jack Whitehall was the host for the evening.

With major artists such as Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and others in attendance, the 'Brit Awards 2021' turned out to be an exciting event.

An audience of 4,000 witnessed the glitz of Britain's leading music prize ceremony at the 'O2 Arena' as part of a test return to mass attendance events in the age of the Coronavirus. Among them were 2,500 key health workers and their guests who had received tickets in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.

Among the big winners were the likes of Taylor Swift who became the first female artist to receive a 'Global Icon Award'. Also, 'One Direction' member Harry Styles took home the 'Single of the Year' honour for his track 'Watermelon Sugar'. The 'Album of the Year' honour was bagged by Dua Lipa.

"I'm proud to be part of this musical community especially in a year where we needed music so much. And what we needed, even more, was the help and support of the NHS and the key workers that are here for us tonight," said Swift.

As for the international artists' categories, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd took home the awards for 'International Solo Artists'.