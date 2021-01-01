Dua Lipa slams trend of cancel culture online

Singer Dua Lipa opened up on the toll of social media on her mental health as she also slammed the millennial trend of cancel culture online. Talking with magazine 'Attitude', the 'Levitating' singer stated that there was an excess of mean-ness and judgement from social media users these days.

"Cancel culture is extremely toxic and even dangerous," said the singer.

She added, "Being funny is the greatest weapon according to trolls, even if it is at the expense of another person's mental health and well being."

Dua continued talking about the bullying she experienced when she started in the entertainment industry. For a short period of time, social media bullying really took a toll on her mental health. She remembered that she would go out on stage and whenever she saw someone filming her, she thought that they are recording the footage to laugh at her.

"Even though I did not like it at the time, I grew stronger because of the criticism I had faced online. It was a tough time, but I'm grateful for the experience as I got to grow so much stronger and confident due to that," said Lipa.