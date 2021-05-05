'Drishyam 2' lands in legal trouble

Before the shoot of the remake of 'Drishyam 2' could start, it already landed in legal trouble. 'Viacom 18 Motion Pictures', who co-produced the first part starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Ishita Dutta in main roles with Kumar Mangat, legally objected against Mangat's move as they claim that the film's rights belong to them too.

'Drishyam 2' starred Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. According to a few recent reports, Ajay and Tabu will reprise their roles in the Hindi sequel of 'Drishyam'. The first part in Hindi was released in 2015, directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat and produced by 'Viacom 18 Motion Pictures', 'Panorama Studios' and Kumar Mangat.

" 'Viacom 18 Motion Pictures' have told Mangat that they cannot be dissociated from this project. They have also told him that he cannot make 'Drishyam 2' on his own or with someone else. The very fact that Mangat yet went ahead to set up the stage for it has irked them and hence, they have filed a legal complaint against him. The first hearing of the case in question is going to be held very soon," revealed a source.

According to a news portal, Mangat stated officially that he is making the film with 'Panorama Studios'. On the other hand, another source informed that Mangat had informed 'Viacom 18 Motion Pictures' about his intention but they had chosen to ignore him.