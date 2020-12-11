'Dream of working in period film fulfilled '

Arjun Rampal's dream will be fulfilled by working in a period drama 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'. The film stars Rampal as Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar, a leader of Mahar regiment, while 'Ragini MMS Returns' star Sunny Leone will be seen playing a spy who masquerades as a dancer. The makers plan to release the film in the second half of 2021.

"Generally, when I do a certain film, I ask myself as to why I am doing this film but when I heard the story of this film, I thought I should definitely be a part of this project and I shouldn't stop myself from doing it," he said.

He added: "I did not know about this particular incident, so I am thankful to director Ramesh Thete for offering me this film. I also did not know who Sidhnak Mahar was and what the battle of Bhima Koregaon was about. I think what happened at that time is going to shock everybody after watching the film. It is something everybody should know. If we say the Holocaust happened with Jews in World War II, I do not think that was anything less. I felt this film and the character of Sidhnak carry a lot of responsibility because Sidhnak Mahar is the hero of one sect and he has been inspiring them since 1818 and continue to do so in 2020. It has always been my dream to do a great period film and I think 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon' is that film for me."

The film also features comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek and Digangana Suryavanshi. The upcoming movie is based on the battle fought between the East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha confederacy on January 1, 1818, at Bhima Koregaon. The British forces, mostly comprising Mahar soldiers, beat back a much larger army.

Talking about the controversy, the director said: "There have been several controversies related to this subject, but I can assure you that after the release of this film, misconceptions about this issue will be cleared.

In this film, we have tried to show that

everyone in society should be treated equally. We have not yet decided the release date of the film, but I am sure that we will release it in the second half of 2021."