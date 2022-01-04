Drashti Dhami, Sumona Chakravarti test COVID+

On January 4, popular TV actor Drashti Dhami said that she has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 36-year-old actor took to her 'Instagram' handle to share news about her COVID-19 diagnosis with her fans.

"Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the third wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that 'Twix'. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food," she said.

Drashti Dhami is recognised for her roles in TV shows such as 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka' and also featured in historical drama 'Empire' on 'Disney+ Hotstar'.

Actor Sumona Chakravarti also tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

The 33-year-old actor, who stars on the popular comedy series 'The Kapil Sharma Show', shared her health update on her 'Instagram Story'.

"I have tested positive for COVID with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you," Chakravarti wrote.