'Don't trust myself with social media'

New Delhi: 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington says he doesn't loathe social media, he just doesn't trust himself with it.

The actor is not there on any social media platform despite his global popularity as Jon Snow, the brooding hero of the epic HBO fantasy drama series. The 34-year-old actor, who will next be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's anthology series 'Modern Love', said his avoidance of social media is to protect his "mental health".

"I don't loathe social media, I just don't entirely trust it. And with that I mean I don't trust myself on it. I don't think it's going to be very good for my mental health.

"I just avoid it and I find an easier way of living my life. Plus, I think my wife would take the p*** out of me every day if I went on social media. So, I'm just not going to suffer that," Harington said in an interview.

This is not the first time that the actor has opened up about preserving his mental health. In 2019, Harington had revealed that he had to resort to therapy to deal with Jon Snow's death in the show's fifth season.

He had said that it was the "darkest time" till the character was resurrected in the next season.

Harington's trust issues with social media is something that he shares with Michael, the character he plays in 'Modern Love'.

He features in 'Strangers on a Train', the third episode of the anthology show, opposite Lucy Boynton, the star of the 2018 biographical musical drama film 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The Ireland-set episode presents the meet-cute story of two strangers Michael and Paula, who meet on a train from Galway to Dublin.

The story sees their bond develop into something 'meaningful' during the journey, so much so that they decide to opt for the old school romance by not exchanging numbers or social media contacts and meet again in the traditional way.

"What I liked about my episode was that these two people decided to not do the usual thing of swapping numbers even, or Instagram or Facebook or anything.

"They go in a way that is more romantic and without all of this kind of modern technology that sort of dominates our life. And of course, it backfires but there is a romance to that," Harington said.

The actor said Michael and Paula are "kind of antithesis" to the term 'Modern Love'.

"They're like, 'We don't want to do modern love in a modern way. We want to do it the old way.' And that's why you have this motif of strangers on a train, and then on a platform with people coming through... it is this rejection of dating apps or text messaging. I think it

creates for a really romantic story actually, once you take those things away," Harington added.