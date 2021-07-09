'Don't believe content of my film will become old'

It has been a long wait for Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi', but the director believes his much-anticipated film will stand the test of time whenever it arrives in the theatres.

While many producers are opting for a digital release for their films amid the uncertainty around the reopening of the cinema halls during the pandemic, the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer continue to stick to their promise of delivering the film as a theatrical experience.

'Sooryavanshi' was originally scheduled for a release on March 24, 2020. The makers had later announced in June 2020, but it

was postponed again and was set to arrive in cinema halls on April 30 this year.

There is no update on the new release date of the film, which also features Katrina Kaif, as theatres continue to remain shut across the country.

"I never believe content will become old or something like that where my film is concerned. We had a promo out. There have been films that were shot and ready for three years and are all waiting," the director said.

He added, "In the meantime, I have a film that is ready. I will start with the editing of 'Cirkus'. I'm not thinking that the film will look stale or that will not happen for sure."

"The most important thing is vaccination and when that will happen, everything will open up. However, we should not think that everything is slowly getting okay," said the filmmaker during a press conference of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11.

Shetty mentioned, "We still need to take precautions because even today, everything is still not okay. In other countries, the cases are rising. This time we all need to take utmost care and not go on holidays thinking everything is opening up."

"After the first wave, we were waiting for theatres to reopen, but then the second wave happened. There is a prediction for the third wave from the government. The authorities and people are taking it seriously and we need to take precautions," shared Rohit.

He further said, "My worry is about the third wave. I do not know how severe it will be and when it will last. At present, I'm not thinking about when the film will be released. A miracle cannot happen that on August 15 theatres will open and the film will come. At present, the fight is to get everyone vaccinated fast."

'Sooryavanshi' is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe.