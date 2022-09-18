'Doing action in 25th film nothing short of a miracle'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan said he has overcome many challenges, including health problems, to reach a stage in his career where he continues to do things that he loves as an actor.

He made his acting debut in 2000 with the romantic-action film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', directed by his filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan. Upon the release of the film, Hrithik shot to wide acclaim and was touted as the next Bollywood superstar.

Reminiscing on his struggles before becoming an actor, the 48-year-old star said he is proud of his journey in the industry.

Roshan said he had made himself capable enough to do action films and dance sequences, despite health concerns.

"Before 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', doctors had told me that my health was not so good that I could do action films and dance. But I took it as a challenge and paid attention to my health and fitness, learnt the work and did a lot of other things," the actor said at a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'.

He added, "I am very glad and happy that it is nothing short of a miracle that in my 25th film, I am still doing the action, still dancing and being able to say my dialogues. I think the 21-year-old me would be very proud of myself today."

The promotional event was held to launch the song 'Alcoholia' from 'Vikram Vedha', a remake of the Tamil hit of the same title.

Roshan thanked his fans and for their unending love and support, as well as the filmmakers who gave him great work opportunities.

"Thank you, as nothing is possible without your love and support and nothing is possible without a team like this. I am blessed to be working with directors I trust," he said.

Hrithik recalled watching 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' at Mumbai's famous Gaiety theatre in 2000 with his fans: "I came here on the first day of the release of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' and watched it with the audience. After the film ended, the lights were on and everyone saw and recognised me and that was the first time I experienced love and excitement."