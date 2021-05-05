'Documentaries on me are so hypocritical'

Britney Spears, who criticised recent documentaries about her life, labelled them as 'so hypocritical'.

In recent months, there has been a renewed interest in Spears' life and career as well as the unfair treatment she received from the press in the US after the release of critically-acclaimed 'New York Times' documentary 'Framing Britney Spears'.

The documentary takes an inside look at the iconic singer's rise to fame, her mid-2000's struggles, the highly restrictive conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears and the 'Free Britney' social media movement that arose as a result.

It was followed by BBC's documentary 'The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship', while OTT streamer 'Netflix' is also working on a film on the singer's life.

Taking to her 'Instagram' handle, the 39-year-old singer shared a video of herself dancing and talked about the documentaries in the caption.

"Geez! 2021 is way better than 2020 but I never knew it was going to be like this. So many documentaries about me have been made this year with other people's takes on my life. What can I say? I'm deeply flattered! These documentaries are so hypocritical - they criticise the media and then do the same thing?" she wrote.

Spears said that though she witnessed 'some pretty tough times', there have also been many 'amazing' moments in her life.

"I think the world is more interested in the negative. I mean, is not this supposed to be a business and society about the future? Why highlight the most negative and traumatising times in my life from forever ago?" she asked.

The singer also addressed Mobeen Azhar's documentary 'The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship', which featured an interview with make-up artist Billy Brasfield, who claimed to be in touch with Spears.