Doctor Strange and Electro to appear in 'Spider Man 3'

Tom Holland, who is all set to reprise his role as the Spider-Man in 'Spider-Man 3', already began filming for the role.

However, sources revealed that the 'Marvel' movie will see a few familiar faces - Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Electro, which was portrayed by Jamie Foxx. Foxx had earlier played the villain character in the Andrew Garfield-starring 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'. The sources also reported that two more familiar faces could appear in the movie.

'Marvel' insider Daniel Richtman claimed that

'Spider-Man 3' could feature a cameo by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark.

While Scarlet Witch's appearance seems more likely, fans would be thrilled to see Robert return. Even if Scarlet Witch does appear, then 'Spider-Man 3' would connect WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness into multiversal narratives. However, the chances of Robert appearing but he did not have informed fans time and again that he was done with the role and the universe.