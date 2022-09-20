'Doctor G' trailer - Ayushmann Khurrana as a gynae needs to lose his 'male touch'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to don their white coats as doctors in their upcoming 'Doctor G'. Recently, the trailer of the film was released. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also features Sheeba Chaddha and Shefali Shah in key roles.

The almost three-minute-long trailer starts with Ayushmann as Dr Uday Gupta, getting in trouble after asking his patient to remove her clothes for diagnosis at a clinic. He appears uncomfortable treating females and wishes to become an orthopedic surgeon while studying on the medical campus. Amid this, Rakul is seen as his colleague and his love interest who indulges in a bit of ragging after he ends up in Gynaecology as the only male student. Sheeba Chaddha plays Ayushmann's mother looking for love on 'Tinder'.

Shefali Shah appears as doctor Nandini, Ayushmann Khurrana's senior who advises him to lose the 'male touch'. He struggles to understand the problems of his patient and overcome his fear. In between the chaos, he also shares a passionate kiss with Rakul in the film.

Sharing the trailer, Ayushmann wrote in a post, "Gynaecology department ki har ek naari, padegi Doctor G pe bhaari!"