Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who has defied age and looks barely 30 despite his 63 years of age, has joked how he feels bad somewhere down the line that he does not get to do intimate scenes –particularly kissing sequences – in films!

Kapoor opened up on the subject at the trailer launch of his new film Malang. There are quite a few kissing scenes between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the film. When he sees younger actors puckering up, does he miss doing it onscreen?

"Do you want me to get beaten up at home? There is (his daughters) Sonam and Rhea, and (wife) Sunita!" he said.

Then, after a pause, he added with a laugh: "Obviously I feel bad about it somewhere down the line!"

At the trailer launch, Kapoor was accompanied by Malang co-actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Elli AvrRam, besides the film's director Mohit Suri and producers Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman.

Malang releases February

7, 2020.