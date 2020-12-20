Do not spread hate: Diljit to Kangana

Recently, Kangana Ranaut shared a video in which she spoke about the ongoing farmers' protests and demanded to know why Diljit and Priyanka Chopra are not questioned about their stance on the matter.

"I have been subjected to emotional and mental lynching online over the past 10 to 12 days. I have even faced rape and death threats. So I am here to ask a few questions to the country," Ranaut said

"Friends, how come we have made ourselves so vulnerable in front of terrorists and foreign powers? Every single day I have to justify my intention, whereas I am a patriotic person. What are Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra doing? Why does not anyone question them? If I am doing politics by talking in favour of the country, what kind of politics are these people doing? Please ask them."

Before Kangana posted her video, Diljit had shared an audio note in which he said, "There are two-three girls who are unable to digest their food until they chant my name in the morning. It is just like a

doctor prescribing two tablets in the morning and two in the evening. Only then are they able to digest food. One of those girls has a very irritating voice. Do not pay any attention to them. They will bark themselves hoarse."

"Do not spread hate. Karma is a very important thing. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Buddhist... We are all one and that is what we have been taught since we were kids. Even today, people of all faiths work on the same film set, like family. Some people want to watch the world burn," wrote Dosanjh.