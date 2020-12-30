'Do not insult me by simplifying my stunts'

Sanjay Dutt, who recently recovered from a terminal illness, is getting praises and appreciation by the cast and the crew of the upcoming movie 'KGF 2' as they are in awe of the 'Prassthanam' star's dedication passion and determination.

Dutt had immediately rushed to Bengaluru to join the crew of the film, which was waiting to shoot the intricate climax action sequence featuring him and lead actor Yash.

"Our main concern was Sanjay Dutt's health. We wanted him to work in a safe and comfortable atmosphere. Yash and director Prashanth Neel suggested that Dutt's stunts should be simplified. But he would not hear of it. 'Do not insult me by suggesting that I'm not capable of doing the action scenes. I will do them exactly the way they were written with no compromise and no cheating'. He proceeded to do the stunts all by himself. Even while doing the dangerous stunts, he refused a body double and he did them perfectly," informed a source.

The film's location, where the fight scene was shot, was filled with dust.

"Yash sir suggested that Dutt sahab's place be freed of dust and sanitised properly before every shot. But Dutt sahab refused and said, 'How will it look on the screen if my shots are cleaned out? The audience is too clever. They can make out the tampering," added the source.

Impressed by Sanjay Dutt's dedication, actor Yash said, "He is a fighter and a real-life hero."