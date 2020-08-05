Actor Dino Morea denied reports that he hosted late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and others at his house party on June 13, the night before the 'Raabta' star's death. He also said that he has 'no connection whatsoever' with the case.

"There was never any such gathering at my residence, so please get your facts right before making these allegations. Do not drag my name into this, as I have no connection whatsoever with this," he wrote in a tweet. He also attached a television news clip of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane's media briefing with his tweet. The clip mentioned that Dino had hosted Sushant and a 'politician' at his home on 13 and they all later moved the party to the late actor's house.

Rane had claimed that Sushant was murdered but did not offer any evidence to support it.

"Sushant did not commit suicide but was murdered," said the former chief minister. He also claimed that the state government is trying to save somebody in the matter.

The minister added, "It has been 50 days since Sushant's death, but Mumbai's world-famous police do not know who was with the actor at the party held (at his home) on June 13."

Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh had recently said that no party took place at the actor's home on June 13. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police registered an accidental death report and an investigation is underway.

The Bihar government had recently recommended a CBI inquiry into the case. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer insisted the state had no jurisdiction to make such a recommendation. Aditya Thackeray, a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet and scion of the powerful Thackeray clan, whose name was being mentioned in hushed tones over his alleged links to Chakraborty, rejected claims of his involvement in the sordid events that allegedly surrounded Rajput's death.