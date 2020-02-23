Do films on social issues with a hope

Mumbai: Actor Divyendu Sharma says while putting out a message with his every film is not his aim, he feels responsible as an actor if he is a part of a story dealing with social issues.

The actor, who has been part of social dramas Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, hopes his efforts can bring some positive change in the society.

"It is not a conscious decision to do these kinds of films. When something is offered, if I like it, I do it. And when you are part of something like this, you feel greater responsibility as an actor. You get to know more about the issue in detail.

"Also, it takes you closer to life as it is about a common man and we tend to become one on-screen and feel what has happened with them. As creative people, we try to bring out more such stories, I do it thinking there will be some difference in society," told Divyendu.