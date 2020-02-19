DJ Guru Kohli releases new single 'Long Distance'

DJ Guru Kohli, who garnered rave reviews for his song 'Aa Toh Sahi' from Judwa 2 , recently released new single titled 'Long Distance'. Starring Guru himself and Karishma Sharma in the music video, the song a narrates beautiful love story of a couple who are separated by distance. We caught up with DJ Guru for a candid conversation around his new release. Here are few excerpts:



How has your journey been so far in the music industry?

My journey so far has been amazing with many ups and downs, good and bad experiences. Overall, it has been a great learning experience.

Who inspires you to produce music that's out of the box?

My inspiration is Yo Yo Honey Singh. He always does something out of the box.

How long did it take to make this song? What was the process like?

This song (audio) was made around 2 years back but we didn't plan it to be so big. We wanted to give something very unique and best to the audience. The process of making an extraordinary music video took us little long but finally a great product has come out.

Have you thought of venturing into the acting world or is music your only love?

Right now I'm focusing on giving good music but you never know what might happen tomorrow. I'd love to try my hands in acting but it really depends on project, cast and team.

How was the experience of shooting the video with Karishma?

As we all know, Karishma is a wonderful actor. It was a good learning for me. She is extremely professional and cooperative on sets.