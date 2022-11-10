Divine announces new album 'Gunehgar'

Mumbai: Indian rapper Divine on Wednesday announced his third album 'Gunehgar', which will feature his collaborations with American artists Russ, Jadakiss, Armani White and Hit-Boy.

Serving as a follow-up to his critically acclaimed previous albums 'Kohinoor' (2019) and 'Punya Paap' (2020), the upcoming 12-track full length studio album also features Indian singer Jonita Gandhi and singer-music director Wazir Patar.

Divine, best known for creating the song "Mere gully mein" with fellow rapper Naezy, said the upcoming album is the beginning of many new things.

" 'Gunehgar' is the start to a revolution. I'm going to take that appetite and passion of mine for desi hip hop to unimaginable heights and I hope you are ready!" the rapper said in a statement.

Divine, who began his career as an underground rapper in 2011, said he is grateful to his fans for showering their love and support over the years. He is returning to the music scene after a two-year hiatus.

"As the year draws to a close, this (album) is my humble gift to my community and my fans, who have waited so long for a music release!" he added.

'Gunehgar' is suffused with an unapologetic spirit of authenticity and vulnerability. It centers around conflicting themes of sin and virtue, angels and demons; concepts which have been a crucial undercurrent to Divine's artistry over the last few years, the press release stated.

'Gunehgar' has arrived via 'Mass Appeal India' (a multi-media entertainment platform) and 'Gully Gang' (an independent, entrepreneurial venture launched by Divine) today.