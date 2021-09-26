Disney's 'Shang-Chi' becomes the highest grossing title

As expected, Disney-Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings' is raging through the box office and is standing ground after minting 3.6 million dollars on September 24, which is a feat, as it makes the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film the highest-grossing title during the pandemic ahead of 'Black Widow' with a 186 million dollars.

It does not end there, as 'Shang-Chi' is expected to gross around 12.8 million through the next three days and a running total of 196 million dollars.

This is seen as a landmark for the movie theater business, as it was released solely in theaters with 45 days of exclusivity, as compared to 'Black Widow' and many other new releases, which have opted for a hybrid model, with ensuing controversies.

This weekend, 'Shang-Chi' is predicted to top the domestic box office charts for the fourth weekend straight, adding an expected 12 million to 14 million dollars. Probably, the film would end the weekend just shy of the 200-million-dollar mark.

Shang-Chi's reign has left other films behind, including 'Dear Evan Hansen', which is struggling to come second with 7.3 million from 3,364 theatres, according to Variety. The musical feature starring Ben Platt as an isolated teenage boy who is trying to find himself

in the new digital era took in 3.2 million on September 24.