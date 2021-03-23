'Disney' to focus on deaf superhero Echo in 'Hawkeye'

Los Angeles: Banner production 'Disney Plus' has started developing a spin-off series for its upcoming show 'Hawkeye'. It will focus on the deaf superhero character of Echo, who will be introduced in 'Hawkeye', starring Jeremy Renner in the titular role and Hailee Steinfield as his protege Kate Bishop.

Echo aka Maya Lopez is a hearing-impaired Native American woman with the ability to perfectly replicate another person's fighting style. The character will be played by Alaqua Cox in 'Hawkeye'.

According to 'Variety', Ethan Cohen and Emily Cohen are attached to write and executive produce the show. A writers' room was recently being assembled for the project, which will be produced by Disney-owned 'Marvel Studios'.

The upcoming series 'Hawkeye' show will pick up after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame'. Jonathan Igla has penned the series with Rhys Thomas and Bert and Bertie serving as the directors.