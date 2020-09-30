'Disney Parks' to fire 28,000 US employees

Disney Parks' will let go of 28,000 US employees due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on 'Disneyland' and 'Walt Disney World'. Two-thirds of these employees are part-time workers.

Reported by 'variety.com', 'Disney Parks' chairman Josh D'Amaro wrote a letter to employees and said that this was 'the only feasible option we have' due to the Coronavirus pandemic forcing the parks to limit capacity and the ongoing closure of 'Disneyland' in Anaheim, California.

He added in another statement, "The state of California's unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow 'Disneyland' to reopen worsened the situation."

'Disneyland' has remained shut since mid-March 2020. 'Walt Disney World' in Orlando, which also closed in March, reopened in mid-July with safety measures as well as reduced visitor capacity.

In the letter to workers, D'Amaro said that the company wouldMeet with affected salaried and non-union hourly employees over the

next few days and will begin discussing the next steps with the unionsthat represent those theme park workers.

About 67 per cent of the cuts will impact part-time workers and affect 'Disney' staff across executive, salaried and hourly positions.