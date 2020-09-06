Disney+ Hotstar brings the best fan-experience of Dream11 IPL 2020

Mumbai: As India prepares for its biggest sporting spectacle yet, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League brings with it a new ray of optimism and cheer for millions across the country. While social distancing norms have disrupted the way LIVE sports are enjoyed, Disney+ Hotstar VIP has innovated to bring home an in-stadia experience that is unparalleled in the world of sports - fans can join a virtual community that will allow them to enjoy the matches with their friends and fellow cricket lovers real-time, whilst sharing selfies & videos. As part of many firsts, the Dream11 IPL 2020 will only be accessible to new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Upping the ante from the previous tournaments, this year Disney+ Hotstar VIP has added new features to the interactive Watch'N Play social feed that allows a nationwide virtual community of cricket lovers to share excitement and support while watching the matches LIVE on the platform. Replicating the exhilarating roar of the stadium, fans will be able to determine the mood of the nation using an interactive emoji stream. In a global first, cricket lovers will be able to join in the action by expressing themselves using 'Hotshots' selfies or a new video feature 'Duets' that lets fans create customized videos showcasing their rendition of famous shots and reactions of their favorite Dream 11 IPL Heroes; the best of which will be broadcast on STAR Sports.

Starting September 19, all LIVE matches will be exclusively available to new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP (INR 399/- for 12 months) and Disney+ Hotstar Premium (INR 1499/- for 12 months).