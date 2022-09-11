Disney collaborates with African banner Kugali for sci-fi series 'Iwagu'

Anaheim (US): Walt Disney Animation Studios has partnered with African banner Kugali for the Nigeria-set sci-fi series "Iwagu".

The project was announced during the Pixar and Disney Animation Studios' panel at the D23 Expo here.

The story, set in the futuristic Nigerian capital Lagos, follows a young heiress named Tola and a poor boy named Kole.

"Iwagu" will be Disney's first collaboration with a foreign studio in its 100-year history.

The six-episode show is written and directed by Kugali co-founder Ziki Nelson. Hamid Ibrahim is attached as the production designer and Tulu Olowofoyeku is on board as the cultural consultant on the series.

It will arrive on its streaming platform Disney+ in 2023.

The entertainment giant is also releasing its first-ever long-form series Win or Lose" on the streamer next year.

The show tells the story of the Pickles softball team in the week ahead of their championship game. Each episode takes place during the same week, but from the perspective of a different character.

Another series, following main characters of the Walt Disney Animation Studios' 2016 blockbuster "Zootopia", is in the works.

Titled Zootopia+, the show consists of six shorts titled "The Real Rodents of Rodentia," "Duke the Musical," "Hopp on Board," "The Godfather of the Bride," "So You Think You Can Prance" and "Dinner Rush".

"Zootopia +" will start streaming on Disney+ from November 9 this year.