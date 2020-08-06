Disha's father tests COVID-19 positive

The Bollywood actor's father and two other officers were investigating a transformer scam, for which they had come to Bareilly from Lucknow

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Disha Patani's father

zand two other officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The actor's father, Jagdish Patani, is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here. Jagdish and the two other officers were investigating a transformer scam, for which they had come to Bareilly from Lucknow.

Following their COVID-19 test reports, the zonal chief engineer's office was closed for the next 48 hours.