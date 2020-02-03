Disha injures her knee while shooting for Malang

Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani has injured herself while shooting for the song 'Hui Malang' from her upcoming film Malang. Disha has severely injured her knees. The actor shared pictures of herself from rehearsals with her injured knees ans caption, "The song felt more like an action than a song hope you guys enjoy it."



The 27-year-old actor has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer of Malang has been released. The actor has been appreciated in the trailer and now all set to amaze her fans with the upcoming song 'Hui Malang'.

Disha worked with the choreographer, Vaibhavi Merchant, and the song has been released on February 3. The song is expected to become a party number for this year. In the trailer, Disha is looking fantastic and her innocence has brought soul to the film Malang. Donning a bikini-clad avatar and looking every bit gorgeous in every frame, Disha is exuding boho vibes which makes her character very interesting. Her character in the film stays undisclosed despite the many shades that we are seeing.

Disha will be sharing screen with Aditya Roy Kapoor in the film Malang, directed by Mohit Suri. The film is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. The film is all set to release on February 7, 2020.