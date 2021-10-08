Disha Eye Hospitals organises 4th edition of Disha Samman

Disha Eye Hospitals, the largest state-of-the-art eye hospital of Eastern India, conferred the '4th Disha Samman 2021' to acknowledge the achievements of visually challenged people and the organisations who work towards the benefit of these people at a programme in Kolkata on October 6, 2021.



The '4th Disha Samman 2021' was conferred upon Kempahonnaiah, IAS, ADM, Paschim Medinipur, for his pledge to serve the public and Tarak Chandra, a blind schoolteacher who is creating audiobooks for the blind and Helen Keller Smriti Vidyamandir, Krishnanagar, for their efforts in teaching the visually impaired. Swapan Sarkar, the Principal of the school and Susmita Khatun, a student, received the prestigious award.

The 'Disha Samman' was handed over to the awardees by Debashis Sen, IAS, Managing Director, WBHIDCO; Subhaprasanna, renowned artist and Dr Tanmoy Roy Choudhury, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

"This award is a humble attempt to honour the visually challenged individuals and organisations who could overcome their apparent problems to become heroes in real life. They have made a mark of their own with their accomplishments and have inspired many more," said Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, Chairman and Managing Director, Disha Eye Hospitals.

The 'Disha Samman' consisted of a plaque and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.