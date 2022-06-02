Discovery+ announces docu-series 'My Daughter Joined a Cult'
Mumbai: Streaming service Discovery+ on Wednesday unveiled the docu-series "My Daughter Joined a Cult", based on the life of controversial godman Swami Nithyananda.
The three-part series, produced by VICE Studios, follows the story of the self-styled godman whilst giving a voice to individuals who were at the epicenter of it all. It premieres on Discovery+ on June 2, the streamer said in a statement.
Directed by Naman Saraiya, the show captures the exposure of the godman, who allegedly deceived his believers by luring them into joining his ashram and gurukul trust Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam' and then later allegedly abused them.
Nithyananda, who faces charges of illegal confinement of children and has been charge-sheeted in a rape case, fled the country in 2019. There were reports later that year stating that he has created a Hindu nation, Kailaasa, with its own flag and political set up on an island near Ecuador.
The docu-series features a range of testimonies from devotees, lawyers, journalists and activists. It presents a narrative on the highs and lows of Nithyananda's life in the pursuit of the reason behind his strong following despite being termed a fugitive by his ex-followers, the synopsis read.
Saraiya said "My Daughter Joined A Cult" has been "one of the most challenging and rewarding projects" of his career.
"Such a comprehensive and complex investigation into Nithyananda and his religious movement would not have been possible without the trust and cooperation of each person we crossed paths with be it former devotees, survivors, journalists, lawyers and police officers. I hope the series resonates with audiences around the world and generates greater awareness of the events that led to his fall from grace and the indelible impact on those left in its wake," he added.
"My Daughter Joined a Cult" will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Kannada and Malayalam on Discovery+.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Journey of India's cultural revival will take it back to glory days:...2 Jun 2022 10:43 AM GMT
Centre plans to rake up 3-year-old case to implicate Manish Sisodia,...2 Jun 2022 10:40 AM GMT
Moosewala murder: HC dismisses Lawrence Bishnoi's plea on Punjab...2 Jun 2022 10:35 AM GMT
Centre to set up 'PM Shri Schools' to prepare students for future:...2 Jun 2022 10:05 AM GMT
Delhi Court grants bail to ex-NIA SP A D Negi in document leak case2 Jun 2022 10:00 AM GMT