Director Taika Waititi tie knot with girlfriend and singer Rita Ora

Filmmaker Taika Waititi, best known for his work on Thor Ragnarok and Thor Love and Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, singer-songwriter Rita Ora, as per reports. The two had first sparked rumours of romance last year after appearing at events together.

The news of the couple's marriage has been confirmed by E! News. Details about their hush-hush wedding are largely unknown. Taika and Rita were first spotted together in a picture shared on Instagram by her in April 2021, where they were seen getting cosy. "Good times, memories, random things on my phone. And the ones I love." Rita had captioned a series of pictures at the time, one of which featured Taika with his arms wrapped around her.

But it was only in August that the two made their relationship official with their red carpet debut as a couple at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere in Los Angeles. This was followed up by an appearance at the Met Gal in September and the premiere of Marvel's Eternals in October. After the Eternals premiere, Taika mentioned Rita specifically in his social media post.

Posting a picture of her on Instagram, he wrote, "I felt like I got a lot of attention at the #Eternals premiere last night. Maybe it was my date (it was definitely my date), or maybe it was this sick @thombrowne suit (it was my date) ...I guess no one will ever know."

But despite the social media PDA, the couple remained tight-lipped about their romance when interacting with the media. As per an E! News report, when asked about their relationship in September 2021, Rita said, "I'm in a great place in my life. That's all I'm going to say about that."



